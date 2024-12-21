Gratitude

Lysh woke up me at 11am, bahaha. I still vividly recall the days when she'd be dragging me out of bed at 5am like a zombie to go downstairs and watch cartoons! 🧟📺



Been a pretty chill day. I've done a couple chores but mainly just vegged with Lysh playing Minecraft 🎮 I've done the dishes, laundry, and a second coat of black on the canvas 🎨 I've made us homemade pepperoni pizzas since it's Bug's current fave 🍕 then hilariously just before leaving Lysh informs me she has a pair of wet and dirty jeans in a carrier bag in her bedroom that she's forgotten to give me before I did the washing 🙃 and now she's gone back her Mum's so I've got the night ahead to myself. There doesn't seem to be any studies available on Prolific, and I feel compelled to be productive, so I'm going to just crack out the amarula and sort through my PC I guess since my remaining disk space is 5GB... 🥃



Gratitude is funny man, it's funny. It really makes you stop and just appreciate. It's crazy to me, that this right here, this was it. This was the extent of the dream. A decade or so ago, life was fucking awful man. Life was grim. And this is what I prayed for. This. To some, this will look like a little piece of shit existence. But man, if you could see the fucking battles, the fucking wars that I have won to have this. The obstacles overcame. Man... psshhhh. And I am so fucking blessed, so fucking eternally grateful. To be where I am right now. I am so fucking appreciative. Because I got to experience this. This right here, that likely looks like fuck all to most people. Because we all compare too much, especially in the age of social media. And I'm not rich, or famous, no mansion, no supercar, no supermodel missus... I don't meet any of these standards that people use to gauge success. The mind is funny, our human nature is funny. Because none of that matters. It really doesn't. The novelty wears off and we feel like we need the next shiny thing, but I promise you, just learn to take a breath and realise how far you've come. How much you've achieved. How fucking proud of yourself you should be. Fuck, man. I am so content. I am so fucking lucky. And so grateful. Always so grateful.



[Watching If]

I'm not crying, there's something in my eye! 😭