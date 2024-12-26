Sign up
Previous
Photo 5789
Flatpack
Flat pack, round 1. Commence! 🥊
[Watching Elf]
Boxing Day's demand buffet food! 🥗📺
[Watching Nativity!]
Flat pack, round 2! My hand is getting sore! 🪛
Nice to see Pete & Miles briefly earlier - Merry Christmas! 🎅🏼🎄
[Watching The Muppet Christmas Carol]
Cheese oatcakes with pigs in blankets feels like a God tier meal hack 😂🧀🥓
Had a tidy up & most importantly, I've redone all my bookshelves to accommodate the 28 new books I've had for Christmas! 😂🧐🤪
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
Ben
@anothab
5789
