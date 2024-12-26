Previous
Flatpack by anothab
Flatpack

Flat pack, round 1. Commence! 🥊

[Watching Elf]
Boxing Day's demand buffet food! 🥗📺

[Watching Nativity!]
Flat pack, round 2! My hand is getting sore! 🪛

Nice to see Pete & Miles briefly earlier - Merry Christmas! 🎅🏼🎄

[Watching The Muppet Christmas Carol]
Cheese oatcakes with pigs in blankets feels like a God tier meal hack 😂🧀🥓

Had a tidy up & most importantly, I've redone all my bookshelves to accommodate the 28 new books I've had for Christmas! 😂🧐🤪
