Record

We'd previously agreed Lysh would be coming back over at 9am this morning, but 10:30am had rocked around and it was still radio silence. No Lysh and no update saying why. I'd Snapped Lysh and had no reply, so I popped Ree a polite message asking what the situation was... 👀 So, turns out Ree had it written down that Lysh was coming at the usual time tonight... plus Lysh was still asleep! 🤦🏼‍♂️😂 Ree woke her up and I asked Lysh what her preference was (since I know her stepsister is there and I understand if she wants spend more time with her), and she's opted to come over later 🫡 ...so I've got another day alone by myself I guess! Which tbf will give me some chill time, since yesterday which was largely spent assembling flat pack furniture! 😂🪛



I've eaten a Chinese platter, a cheeseboard, and some party snacks. Literally just sat here watching Secret Level and getting fat, not giving a fuck! 🧀🍫



Bug is back 🥰 and best of all, she seems happy with her new furniture 🪞💡🙌🏼 she's had some tea & is on video call with Ava whilst playing 3008 🤳🎮 oh, and she's staying until Sunday morning at 11am as compensation for not coming this morning! 🫡⏰



Had a little thrash on AC: Valhalla 🎮 whilst Bug has had a play with her new vinyl player 🎶 & then we've messed about on Character.AI including flirting with a folding chair and then some absolutely bizarre story about Katsuki being bullied for being gay, then getting repeatedly kicked in the nuts by the entire assorted cast... now he's got a booty the size of a planet 🌍 what even is life? 😂