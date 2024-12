Record

We'd previously agreed Lysh would be coming back over at 9am this morning, but 10:30am had rocked around and it was still radio silence. No Lysh and no update saying why. I'd Snapped Lysh and had no reply, so I popped Ree a polite message asking what the situation was... ๐Ÿ‘€ So, turns out Ree had it written down that Lysh was coming at the usual time tonight... plus Lysh was still asleep! ๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿ˜‚ Ree woke her up and I asked Lysh what her preference was (since I know her stepsister is there and I understand if she wants spend more time with her), and she's opted to come over later ๐Ÿซก ...so I've got another day alone by myself I guess! Which tbf will give me some chill time, since yesterday which was largely spent assembling flat pack furniture! ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿช›



I've eaten a Chinese platter, a cheeseboard, and some party snacks. Literally just sat here watching Secret Level and getting fat, not giving a fuck! ๐Ÿง€๐Ÿซ



Bug is back ๐Ÿฅฐ and best of all, she seems happy with her new furniture ๐Ÿชž๐Ÿ’ก๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ she's had some tea & is on video call with Ava whilst playing 3008 ๐Ÿคณ๐ŸŽฎ oh, and she's staying until Sunday morning at 11am as compensation for not coming this morning! ๐Ÿซกโฐ



Had a little thrash on AC: Valhalla ๐ŸŽฎ whilst Bug has had a play with her new vinyl player ๐ŸŽถ & then we've messed about on Character.AI including flirting with a folding chair and then some absolutely bizarre story about Katsuki being bullied for being gay, then getting repeatedly kicked in the nuts by the entire assorted cast... now he's got a booty the size of a planet ๐ŸŒ what even is life? ๐Ÿ˜‚