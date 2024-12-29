Bud

Woke Lysh up at 09:45 as she was still flat out 🤨😴 she had some Pop Tarts, chilled on her phone for half hour, and then packed her stuff up ready to be picked up at 11am 😧 so I didn't really get to see her this morning but at least we got to spend some extra time together last night 🎮💛



Charlie visited & said he wanted to go Hanley for a change since it was a nice day 🌞 Bus times were gash since it's a Sunday so we popped over Subway on the garage so he could grab a footlong, then we waited almost half an hour for a bus to arrive 🚍 We get up Hanley and we pop in B&M so he can buy a new protein shaker & a bottle of banana protein milkshake. As we're leaving, some thief legs it out the door with something under their arm, and is pursued by the staff. Charlie insists on following after them saying he'll batter them and get the item(s) back 🤣🤦🏼‍♂️ so we walk around the outside of the bus station and end up round by the museum (we didn't find the thief). Char sits on a bench for a couple minutes then says lets go back home now... 😂 No fucking chance kid! I've not just spent £5 and nearly an hour of my afternoon to come all the way Hanley just to head back home after 20-min! 🤯 So we had a little strut up through town instead and then had a mooch around the Potteries, including a good poke around in Menkind. Headed back home at 4pm-ish ready for him to be picked up at 16:30. Whilst we're sitting in the bus station, his phone battery dies 🔋 so he whips out a second phone and tell's me it's his "snap phone", I'm like, what?? 🤨 He says he's got a device ban on Snapchat for his proper phone because he was posting about weed on his story, so he has to carry a second phone now so he can use Snapchat 😩🥴 he then sits snapping someone about weed on his snap phone! 🙃 I genuinely worry about this lad at times! 😫



That's all the crimbo decs taken down & packed away for another year! 🎄 I've moved all the furniture back to where it belongs and now the house looks fucking barren! 😂 I've got stuff to do but it can wait until tomorrow - I'm having one last night off for Christmas! Going to chill out and binge all of Squid Game S2 I reckon whilst playing Valhalla with cognac & chocolates! 📺🎮🥃🍫