Samosa

Q: Has your perspective on "you (don't) owe your parents" changed after becoming a parent?

A: Having a child has made me appreciate and respect my own parents so much more. In fact, I feel indebted to them somewhat for how good my childhood was, since I see now first hand how difficult it is to provide that quality of upbringing. Admittedly I also see their failings, but I am mature enough to acknowledge they are only human. However, that being said, I do not feel like my own child "owes me" anything. I parent her from a place of love and acceptance; I chose to have a child, it's my responsibility to care for her and raise her. Any sacrifice I make is voluntary and off my own back. So, I feel as though I owe my parents, but I don't feel as though my child owes me. It's quite the conundrum.





Got home from work & facetimed Bug to finalise arrangements for tomorrow 🧳 Chucked the washer on then returned a missed call off Pete which subsequently led to me ending up down the Forresters ~19:30 🍻 had a few beers with Pete, Phil, Phil, and Ang 💋 Ordered Phil Jr a sambuca, but Hermione served him a tequila 😅 Pete headed home but I stuck about and had a bit of banter with the Gen-Z's... "free's are pre's"! Cheers for the black sambuca Phil Jr! 😂 then at circa 10pm Pete returns with Leon and abducts me to randomly go for samosa's at Coffee & Chai ☕😂 we go back Pete's but since it's already 11pm I make the sensible decision to head back home to put the dryer on... and then end up making myself a curry (since I hadn't had any tea earlier) and play some AC Valhalla for a bit before bed 🍛🎮