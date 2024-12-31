Towers

Fucking inception dream! 😵 I woke up at 07:03 then was panicking about oversleeping, so I kept tossing and turning, drifting in and out of restless sleep. Then I turned my alarms off prematurely and was just lay there half-asleep intending to get up shortly. Next thing I suddenly snap myself awake, aware I'd fallen back asleep! I check my phone, panicking that I'm late for work! How much have I overslept by?! It's 05:56 and my alarms are still primed... I must have dreamt that I awoke and turned the alarms off at 07:03! 🥴🤣



Had to get a little baby shift at work out the way before celebrations could begin and halfway in I was joined by Lysh 😅 we grabbed some snacks for later & a bit of lunch from Hanley then got a taxi up to Alton Towers. Straight into the theme park and onto the Heave-Ho and then for a couple goes on Marauders Mayhem 🎢 then went to catch the 3pm showing of The Sprout That Saved Christmas in the Courtyard 😁 afterwards we headed over to CBeebies Land and relived Lysh's childhood by having a go on In The Night Garden boat ride together (including a cameo of me being told off over the intercom for rocking the boat 🙈😂) then we went on the Dugee play area until it was time to go check into our room. We got sorted out & tarted up, then went for a boujee meal at the Secret Garden Restaurant 🤌🏼 then went to watch the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime 🎭 back to the room for a chill where Lysh ended up on facetime with Ava 🤳🏼 and I almost ended up dozing off 🥱 we made our way over to Ma Garrita's Bar as midnight neared and grabbed a table & drinks 🍻 then we waited for the countdown and saw 2025 in together! 💛🎆

