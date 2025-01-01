Splash

Kicked the new year off right with an all you can eat full English breakfast buffet at Flambo Jambo 🥓☕ then spent a good few hours in Splash Landings with Bug 💛 went on everything possible including the Lazy River, Master Blaster, Rush & Rampage, the jacuzzi... and of course, plenty of goes on the Flash Floods outside (even in the rain!) 🏊🏼🛝 grabbed some overpriced lunch from the cafe 🍟🥤 staff had told us Extraordinary Golf was flooded but may be open later, but Lysh said she wasn't that arsed so we just booked a £44 taxi back home - got to love time and a half for New Years Day... 💀 got back in mid-afternoon then just chilled together and watched the first couple episodes of Squid Game S2 together (rewatch for myself) whilst Bug ate candyfloss with a knife and fork 🤣 Lysh was picked up at 6pm and ever since I've been sorting out new journalling & tracking out for the new year 😅 ate a nice healthy tea (gotta get that broccoli quota 🥦🥴) and had a read of one of my new books, 'F*ck Whales' 🤣📚