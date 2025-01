Splash

Kicked the new year off right with an all you can eat full English breakfast buffet at Flambo Jambo πŸ₯“β˜• then spent a good few hours in Splash Landings with Bug πŸ’› went on everything possible including the Lazy River, Master Blaster, Rush & Rampage, the jacuzzi... and of course, plenty of goes on the Flash Floods outside (even in the rain!) πŸŠπŸΌπŸ› grabbed some overpriced lunch from the cafe 🍟πŸ₯€ staff had told us Extraordinary Golf was flooded but may be open later, but Lysh said she wasn't that arsed so we just booked a Β£44 taxi back home - got to love time and a half for New Years Day... πŸ’€ got back in mid-afternoon then just chilled together and watched the first couple episodes of Squid Game S2 together (rewatch for myself) whilst Bug ate candyfloss with a knife and fork 🀣 Lysh was picked up at 6pm and ever since I've been sorting out new journalling & tracking out for the new year 😠ate a nice healthy tea (gotta get that broccoli quota πŸ₯¦πŸ₯΄) and had a read of one of my new books, 'F*ck Whales' πŸ€£πŸ“š