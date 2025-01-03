Previous
SBG by anothab
Photo 5797

SBG

Nice little catch up with Stay when she swung by my work to grab Rich's birthday card & say hi! 🥰🎂

Stupidly productive day at work 💯 which is definitely good since I have such a dumb amount of work on! Annual tasks, monthly tasks, daily tasks, projects, support tickets... it's all coalescing right now into a laundry list of new year fuckery! 💀😅

It's official, Lysh is obsessed with School Bus Graveyard. And now I'm going to have to familiarise myself with it, so I can actually partake in conversations with her about it 🫡😂
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Ben

@anothab
1588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact