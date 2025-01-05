sNOw

Woke up at nearly 11am 😪 lay in bed playing on my phone, secretly hoping the snow had fucked off because last night before we went bed, Lysh was saying she wanted go out down the park in it today if it's still here... and I thoroughly can't be arsed tbf 🌨️🙈 crawled out of bed, looked out the window... *sigh* snow everywhere still lol, fuck. Pop into Lysh's room & say about the snow, and much to my delight she say's that she has changed her mind & doesn't want go out in it after all because she cba 🙌🏼 I go downstairs and make a brew, pop back up to speak to Lysh who is still in bed, and manage to spill my coffee all over her bedroom floor... 🥴☕



Damn. I guess 2025's road to health is starting off unexpectedly heavier than anticipated... 😐 Currently weighing in at 15st, apparently. Guess my "fuck it, it's xmas" attitude must have been extra this year... or started earlier with the prologue of "fuck it, I'm on holiday" 😂



Spent pretty much all afternoon playing Bloxburg with Lysh (instead of going out in the snow) 🎮🤣 honestly feels like ages since we've proper played on Roblox together so really enjoyed it 😁🥰



I have spent the last 6hrs playing Valhalla & watching Don't Trust Hannah reacting to GoT S3... lmao, goddamnit Dry Jan... 😂🎮