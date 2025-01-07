Synchronise

Up bright and early, sorted myself out hastily and made tracks to work through this snow 🌨️ en route I was liaising with external tech support to resolve this #127412 ticket that arose last night & managed to make some headway. Arrived on prem early and continued the investigation with the assistance of EF & CD, and thankfully had it all resolved by 10:15. Right, now where's the coffee! 🥴☕



"Just how rough are your first drafts?"

My first draft is ~96,000 words and I honestly feel like it could be (self) published in it's current format and be acceptable to readers. If I were to die for example, and a relative released it posthumously on my behalf. It is, for all intents and purposes, a complete story. That said, I also know that I have no intention of publishing it until I've polished it up considerably.



"Will I Miss Out By Not Visiting Reykjavík?"

Reykjavik is a beautiful city. That said, it's still just a city: a few notable landmarks & architecture scattered amidst businesses and residences. Just like hundreds of other cities all over the world that blur together in my memories. Prioritise nature.



The weather today has been so bipolar! 🥴 The snow has been consistent, but one hour it's bright blue skies, and the next it's sleeting down! And naturally, now it's home time it's really kicking off a storm for me to walk home in! 🌨



Simple pleasures. Another night of Valhalla & DTH|GoT S5 🎮📺



[Playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla]

Environment is beautiful. Combat is reasonable. Story is passable (so far). Collectibles seem excessive. I've glitched inside a wall at one point and had to Fast Travel to get back out. The fact that not all Synchronisation points have Leap of Faith/Swan Dive opportunities is annoying; died/almost died a few times because I've tried to swan dive but just leaped to my death as there is no haystack to be seen. Still enjoying for the most part and feel like I've only just begun to make a dent in the content.