"Is this normal for a 9/10 year old girl?? I don’t know what to do. Parenting is hard."

I have found the exact same with my daughter. I'm terrible for wanting to always "fix" everything, or to take over and just resolve issues - it's in my nature. It wasn't easy to accept that my daughter is not looking for that from me anymore, she doesn't need me to be the hero every time. She simply wants someone to vent to, someone to listen whilst she figures it out for herself.



"I think as parents who are living in an age where we’re so mental health aware and our children are so good at expressing their feelings, we sometimes feel the need to make the bad feelings go away."

Mentioned this to my daughter previously and she agreed, even at the young age of 12. It's seen as trendy these days to have a mental health label. It's romanticised and promoted by social media; suddenly everyone I know needs therapy and a diagnosis. It's either anxiety, depression, ADHD... hell, it even feels like autism is in vogue at times. It reminds me a little bit of how gender and sexuality labels were all the rage a year or two ago at my kids school. She came home declaring she was a non-binary, bisexual, demi-girl and that all the other kids in her classes were also experimenting with new gender identities and pronouns etc. Now it seems all the kids label themselves as having depression, anxiety and the like, without really understanding what it means. Try telling a kid that "being sad" isn't the same as "being depressed".



[Watching 3 Body Problem]

"Be careful with what you know; that's where your troubles begin."



"If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself." Life is not a competition. I really do get the impression that people who make everything a competition are really insecure and in need of constant validation and affirmation. "Do you love me now, Dad!? Am I good enough yet!?" Enjoy your own achievements but realise they have nothing to do with anybody else. You can celebrate your successes in silence - you shouldn't need everyone else to pat you on the back and tell you good job. Stop celebrating all these imaginary victories over other people who aren't even competing with you; it's tiresome 🥱



