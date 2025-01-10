Thanoscore

It's a glorious peaceful morning, hazy winter sunshine falling across pristine snow covered nature, the sound of cheerful birdsong underscored by the wind whispering softly. I wander through this picturesque wonderland, safely in my microspikes, and toasty bundled in layers of clothing 😍 I reach work and head inside, at total peace with the world and everything in it... 😌 It's -2°C. Indoors. Inside the building. What the fuck? The heating is off? 🥶 And suddenly I am no longer at peace! 😂



[Watching 3 Body Problem]

As the credits roll on episode 7, I realise with concern that the directors of this show are fucking Benioff and Weiss. After their shithouse butchery with the final season of Game of Thrones, I'm half tempted to just abandon this series already 🥴📺



Reddit is wild. Most of the users sound fucking hysterical 🤯 Almost every post includes lunatics encouraging divorce over trivial stuff, or recommending therapy for any minor parenting concern, or obsessively proposing that males are sexual predators/pedophiles. Mad.



"BANG BANG BANG! I'm a legend. Thanos! I don't know what the fuck are you talking about. I like you! You're my beauty flower! Welcome back my friends! Skrrrt! O-Gang, let's go!" Fucking Thanoscore is so cringe!! 🍴😂



Listening to music ("Fine" by Lemon Demon is the one tonight!) & having a dance around the living room with Bug always makes me happy! ☺️ ...and exhausted these days too! 🤣💛