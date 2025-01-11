Canvas

11:48am. I have just woke up at 11:48am. What, the actual 🤯 Naturally, the first thing I can hear is next door's kid crying and her Dad yelling "go away Bella" at her... 💁🏼‍♂️



Finished the TV Girl canvas finally! 😂🖐🏼💛



[Watching John Wick: Chapter 4]

Some of the cinematography in this film is diabolical. Dan Laustsen is a fucking menace. I was only expecting to see Keanu Reeves absolutely one-man-army his way through hundreds of bad guys, (which I totally did get that too), but some of these shots are fucking magnificent! 🎬



[Playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla]

It's nigh on 2am & I'm now like 55hrs into Valhalla. Really enjoying it, though there is waaay too much bloat which is a completionist's worst nightmare! I should probably go get some sleep! 😂🎮