Axes

"There is always one unbreakable bond. Children, they bewilder you. They can cause you so much worry, fill you with joy. Even stop your heart. And if you're lucky, they replace you."



Ivarr has been insufferable, so no, you aren't having your axe. Enjoy Helheim.



I actually feel a little bad for Dag, he was just misguided and deathly loyal to Sigurd. You can have your axe, old friend. May the great halls of Valhalla welcome you.



Woke up, sorted out some SSL stuff for work, then ascertained Charlie wouldn't be visiting due to the weather 🧊 Had a shower and some lunch out the way, then whacked on the Playstation. I know how to make the most of my free time! 😂 I then proceeded to hammer AC Valhalla for 8hrs whilst binging the entire S6 of 'Car Masters: Rust to Riches' before pausing temporarily to make myself some tea, then boxed off another 4hrs on it. Legitimately spent about 12hrs gaming today! 🎮 And you may think that was a massive waste of my time, but it was really enjoyable and just what I needed to unwind and destress, so don't worry yourself about it 😉 Off to bed feeling really content. Peace in simplicity! ✌🏼