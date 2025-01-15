Previous
Plata by anothab
Photo 5809

Plata

[Watching Narcos]
"Plata o plomo."

Gassed to discover that God of War Ragnarok is coming to PS+ Extra game catalog this month! 💯

Had a quiet brew with Pete ☮ & now he's gone, it's time to crack back on 🎮
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Ben

@anothab
1591% complete

