Walking to work this morning was food for my soul. Mornings like these when I'm out in nature, wholly present in the moment, are my therapy 😌

[Reading F*ck Whales]
"Nobody wants to hold your baby. Holding a baby is like holding a Faberge egg: All you can think about is how pissed off everyone would be if you accidentally dropped it." 😂

Always loved these cake/biscuit things but never knew they were called lebkuchen until recently. Absolutely diabolical how moreish they are. Scranned half a bag whilst continuing with recent evening trends 🎮💹📺
