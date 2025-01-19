Angst

Damn, didn't realise the Tik-Tok/Bytedance ban also included Capcut, Lemon8, and Marvel Snap (plus more)! 🤯



Watching the rest of Arcane S1 today 📺 Bug has been on Toca on her iPad for the first time in recent memory but is now back making an SBG edit for Tik-Tok 😅 I'm sat here on PoGo waiting for Moz to invite me to a Ho-Oh Raid 🤳🏼 I am really mourning for her childhood lately, this tween angst is killing me rn! 💀



Parenting includes trying to ensure your child feels loved and valued - that they know how much you care and support them. So you send them messages to reassure them that they're the most important thing in your life, that you love spending time with them & always will... and they reply with "OK?? 😭" so you ask why they sent a cry emoji and they tell you it means "🤣" to their generation... 🥴



[Playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla]

Well, I'm like 85hrs in and feel as if I'm finally approaching the end game now 🎮 I had considered going for the Platinum, but I honestly don't think I can be fucked with all 782 of the collectibles! Absurd bloat! 🏆🚫