Wet

Dentist appointment 🦷😩



Wait. So, let me get this straight. Basim was Loki reincarnated as evidenced by the dialogue during his battle with Eivor. Then Basim ended up trapped in the ISU Animus thing until Layla inadvertently released him in modern day. The Staff of Hermes Trismegistus then healed Basim back to full health (since his body had largely decomposed over the hundreds of years since Eivor trapped him). So now, in the AC universe, basically Loki is now wandering around in the body of Basim? And Loki is now in the Animus, controlling Eivor? What.



Bye Dry 👋🏼 Having a couple beers with Pete! 🍻