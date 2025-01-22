Coffee

Trying to process that Bug is growing up and I am admittedly terrified to be honest. I am terrified she's going to get groomed, or coerced into sharing nudes, or sexually abused, or trafficked, or that her current exploration into her sexuality will lead her down some dark path to self-harm, depression, suicide etc. This is all so new and I have been blindsided by how rapidly this has emerged. Obviously I knew this day would come, I just didn't think it would be when she was 12. I know that I need to help her navigate these formative years with compassion, understanding, and acceptance. I need her to trust me, to feel able to confide in me, and to have open communication channels. I have to keep reassuring myself that this is all just a normal part of her maturing and growing up. Technology makes it difficult to limit exposure; that's something my generation are the first parents to contend with. How can you keep your child safe, when you have no real control over what they can access? Her Mum bought her a phone that isn't monitored, allowed her to have unfiltered access to Netflix (including any adult content that comes with it), and now isn't even at home 15hrs of the day either. And yet I also know you cannot be looking over your kids shoulder every second of the day anyway, and even using parental controls can only go so far when they have friends who's parents may not be so restrictive, or new technologies like AI crop up which you cannot account for. It's ever evolving, and your kid is going to find a way to do whatever it is one way or another. All you can do is make sure they are educated and that they're being as safe as possible. Give them the necessary tools and then trust them to be sensible. Right now the alarm bells keep ringing and all I want to do as her Dad is get rid of her phone, wrap her in cotton wool, and keep her safe from all the ugliness and danger in the world. But that's not right. That's my own insecurities and anxieties taking the wheel. Instead what I need to do, is accept she is growing up, and help her to transition into adulthood smoothly. With unconditional love and unlimited patience. God, help me.



[Playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla]

Calling it enough at 94hrs. Skill Level 340. Order wiped out. All other quests are finished except for Settlement L6, Mastery Challenges & River Raids. No interest in traipsing all over the map doing these 700-odd collectibles and side quests. I 100%'d a few regions but I just don't care enough to shoot for the Plat when I have so many other games Backloggd to get around too.



[Playing Coffee Talk]

Completed in a single sitting. Platinum trophy acquired. Cute, cozy game which explores some very mature themes but manages to present and explore them very well.