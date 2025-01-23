monZo

Good deed done for the day. Found a Monzo bank card en route to work in Hanley Forest Park 💳 Tracked down the owner via Facebook and reached out on Messenger to them. Had a brief little exchange and now I've reunited them 😁



[Playing Little Nightmares II]

DNF due to not having enough patience to replay the same annoying sections over and over (and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over) due to the (likely by design) frustrating and janky controls. I am too old for this shit (and my backlog is too long).



[Watching I, Daniel Blake]

Quite a thought provoking film about how genuinely vulnerable and desperate people are failed by a welfare system that is onerous and opaque; where bureaucracy reigns supreme and access to essential basic human needs can be postponed by error and red tape.