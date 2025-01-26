21250013011

Started the day off by filing a police report for an attempted break-in at my house... #DP-1813-25-2121-04 🙃



Play games like a kid again, without looking anything up on the internet.

Achievements have ruined this approach for me (alongside the accessibility to new titles as my backlog is huge). It's my own vanity, but I want the Platinum trophy if possible... so I always feel compelled to check the most efficient way to grab as many trophies as possible in a single playthrough. Due to my backlog, I loathe needing to play through games multiple times if I miss a trophy etc.



Since Charlie hasn't visited again, I actually took the time to look at how rapidly the frequency of seeing him fell off in the last few years. From 2013 until then end of 2019, I'd see him twice a week, on Wednesday nights after work when I'd visit my Mum, then on Sunday's when they would visit me. Around ~100 days each year. Then in 2020, Covid hit and my Mum shielding meant I could no longer visit on a Wednesday night so I only really saw him on Sunday's; I only saw him 42 days that year. From there, it never really recovered, largely because I never returned to visiting on Wednesdays as I stopped having a bus pass during the recurrent lockdowns. In 2021, I only saw my boy for 25 days. In 2022, it fell to 18 days. The trend continued down as he started finding more excuses to not visit such as illnesses or his poor sleep routine. In 2023, I only saw him 13 days, and this was about the same for 2024, which was just 12 days. It's the 26th of January 2025, and so far I've not seen him yet this year. It does break my heart a little, to acknowledge the little boy who was once a massive part of my life and I'd see twice a week, is now a teenager I see on average once a month. And as he continues to grow, with his girlfriend, his mates, his own life and all that comes with growing up... I'm certain that number will dwindle further. But no matter where life takes him, and no matter what happens, he'll forever be my Sonshine, and I'll always be his Uncle Ben. Love you Char.



Been for a couple of pints with Pete down Forresters then Green Star 🍻 then went back his gaff for a couple tinnies whilst he wired up his recording setup 🎸🎹🎤 and now I'm back home about to eat a chicken jalfrezi & play some Coffee Time Episode II 🍛🎮