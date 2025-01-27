Introspective

Unexpectedly getting to see Tommy always cheers me up 🥰😍



[Playing Coffee Talk II]

Completed over a couple days. Platinum trophy acquired. Cute, cozy game which explores some very mature themes but manages to present and explore them very well. Builds on the original without any dramatic changes in format or content.



[Listening to Mac Lethal: Jake + Olive]

"I know in life I won't be satisfied unless I live my life with you / Don't want to live one single day apart, I hope I die before you do..." - Forgot how much I love this song... who the hell is cuttin onions this late at night?😭



[Listening to James Blunt: Monsters]

"No need to forgive, no need to forget / I know your mistakes and you know mine... / And while you're sleeping, I'll try to make you proud - so, daddy, won't you just close your eyes?/ Don't be afraid, it's my turn to chase the monsters away."