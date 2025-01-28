Crisis

Woke up early with extremely vivid recall of a bizarre dream 😂 so, here we go... It began with me coming down a hiking trail with Tez alongside a waterfall. We reached the bottom and Tez randomly ripped up some book and discarded it under a set of stairs beside a small cafe. Next thing I'm with Elon Musk and two others at some facility overlooking the beautiful hiking trail I'd been on with Tez. Then I'm in a SpaceX plane at night, baffled that we could use WiFi. It's very posh inside and Elon is amused that I'm so naive about how advanced technology is now. The pilot kept laughing maniacally at how clueless I seemed for asking dumb questions. Suddenly we're freefalling and I'm panicking that the plane is about to crash. The pilot is in hysterics. Transpired the pilot had intentionally let the plane fall out of the sky to demonstrate that it could autopilot land by itself in reverse... 🤯 Then we're at a petrol station in the plane? The wings have folded up to allow us to fit beside the pumps. Musk and the others are all amused by how in awe I am about everything we are experiencing. We pull back up at the facility and are walking down the side of a building. I recall asking if we could see a Cybertruck but nobody responds. I am taking photos on my phone, so I begin falling behind and have to hurry to catch up. The building seems to have no way in, but one of the guys hangs back to open a concealed door that looks like a section of flush marble but opens wide. Once inside, I am walking through a large room packed with other guests, that seems like a mining exhibit with a lot of yellowish rocks and ore, alongside explanatory signboards and large TV's hanging from the ceiling/mounted on walls. I get the impression it's related to the Boring company. I can just make out Elon and the other two guys as they're disappearing out the other side of the room, so I'm hurrying after them. I enter a small reception like area with STAFF ONLY doors and ask a staff member where Elon Musk has gone? The security hold me up, asking what makes me think I can go after him? I laugh and tell them I've been with him for the past five hours, but we just got separated. The staff laugh and say I must be the "strange boy" they'd heard about being with Musk earlier. I exit out of a door at the back of the facility and can see Elon and the other two in the distance walking down a road in the direction of the hiking trail. The sun is rising and I hear one of the men ask Elon if they can go to Blackpool for the day. I recall just thinking that it's Monday and I have to go to work. Then I woke up... 😂



[Playing Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion]

I had the original Crisis Core on PSP back in the day but never really got into it despite FFVII being one of my all time favourite games. Figured it was time to rectify this blip in my gaming record. The graphics are solid enough and I've been particularly impressed with Ifrit's Hellfire animation. The game play so far has been a little one-dimensional, consisting of predominantly just running linearly between combat encounters, interspersed with occasional cinematics and bits of dialogue. Nevertheless, I'm still enjoying it. It's nostalgic to see familiar faces (like the Wutai cameo!?) and I'm fully invested in exploring these events that led up to Cloud Strife and Avalanche.



Been across Forresters with Pete and grabbed a couple tinnies from the offy for after 🍻 On arrival, we were nearly turned immediately away by Gaz because Pete had caused issues in there the other week with Geoff the landlord 🥴 thankfully we convinced him it was all resolved so we were allowed in. Then some lad called Carl was trying fight Gaz saying he'd witnessed him picking on a disabled customer! 😳😂 We had a couple beers and I had a chat with Phil Copestick (Sr), Ken, Mark & Brush, before we headed back Pete's for our weekly therapy session. This week included discussing the overwhelmingly depressing acceptance that at some point in the not so distant future, I'll likely become background noise in Lysh's life, just like I have in Char's 😖 Then we had a chat about school bullies and about residential school trips... and Mr Averill yelling at a bunch of kids that he's evil and the subsequent toothpaste incident! 🤣 Pete also spent far too long complaining that his Fruit Pastille's were primarily green ones 😂 I went home to bed and left him making a coffee & some food at gone 1am 😂☕🥔 ...before reluctantly aborting another unsuccessful mission... 🌹🔕