2025 January 29th

Walking to Tesco and there's three young girls walking behind me and I become really self-conscious 😅 so I turn to them and mention how I'm always super aware of not walking behind girls so that I don't make them uncomfortable, and they laugh and say "now you know how it feels!" 😂 I said "I don't feel safe, I'm crossing to the other side of the street!" and then crossed the road whilst they all laughed 😂 very wholesome interaction! 😝



Spoke to my Mum earlier and she advised that, to the best of her memory, I stopped consistently visiting her at weekends around 14-15yrs old (which coincides with Char). It also introduces a profound fear that in the next 2-3 years, I am going to experience Lysh noticeably distancing from me. And I am not ready for that yet. I had a brief chat on video call with her earlier; she was drinking a can of Monster... she already want's to be older than she is, and with that, I expect comes a lonely future for myself.



"Gentlemen let's talk about something fundamental: solitude. A man who lives alone without a girlfriend stands at a crossroads. He either becomes stronger through self-discipline and purpose, or he falls into stagnation, isolation, and despair. The absence of a romantic partner doesn't just mean he lacks affection, it means he has no immediate external source of validation, no one to push him toward higher aspirations, no one to challenge his complacency. His habits and routine will follow him wherever he goes, there's no separation. Here's the reality: you can trick yourself into believing that you're content in solitude. You wake up, you eat, you work, you play video games, you scroll through social media - you distract yourself. Days turn into weeks, weeks into months, and suddenly the silence in your apartment is no longer peaceful. It's deafening. The lack of another voice, another perspective, another challenge begins to eat away at your sense of purpose. You either use that solitude as an opportunity to build something meaningful, or you let it consume you. What happens to a man who lets isolation win: his discipline fades, his energy wanes, his ability to interact with the world erodes. He becomes passive. So what do you do? You structure your life with purpose, you cultivate discipline like your survival depends on it - because in many ways, it does." [Jordan Peterson]



Feel like I'm stagnating gentlemen. Need to get back on the grind soon.



Relaxed night playing Crisis Core 🎮 and now I'm off to bed early(ish) to catchup on sleep! 😪