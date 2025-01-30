Trauma

Landlady has asked me to measure up the dimensions of the back gate, so I anticipate a new one is on the cards! 🙏🏻



That's Keanu's & Sammie's presents wrapped 🎁 and now I can relax & look forward to Roberto's this weekend! 🍕



[Listening to Royal & The Serpent: Wasteland]

"I know it's my fault that I'm here all alone / This world is a wasteland, please let me go..."



[Playing Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion]

Oh damn, mha hart, mah sole. I totally forgot that the Slum 5 Church was Zack and Aerith, not Cloud 🥹... so much nostalgia and trauma... fucking PTSD rn... Aerith, fuck... 😭