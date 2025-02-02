Goat

Just seen some absolute scrote walk past the back of my gaff, notice my old boxed microwave pinning the gate shut, and proper rubberneck to see if it was worth robbing 😂 I stood watching him out the window but he didn't notice me looking... but what an absolute little tramp! 🥴



This weekends catch phrase has been "Absolutely not", brought to you by Viktor off Arcane.



Another day successfully spent on the sofas with Bug playing Minecraft together 🥰🎮 and she's even let me have a few cuddles again! Love this kid so fucking much, it's ridiculous! My favourite person in the whole world! 💛 Told her she'd got to have scrambled egg on toast for tea but then secretly made her a pizza again because I knew that she really wanted it 🤗🍕



Bug asked if she could take some of her clothes from my house on her London residential school trip & her Mum agreed... so she's just taken a solid 92% of her wardrobe from here back home with her! 😂🥴



Really enjoying this Crisis Core. Simply wandering around the Sector 5 Slums with Aerith is everything... she is so pure... 🥹🎮