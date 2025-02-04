Previous
Cloud by anothab
Photo 5829

Cloud

Oh, so we're doing brinksmanship? Aight, bet.

[Watching Narcos S02E07]
Pablo Escobar straight gaslighting his Mum. 1000% her fault.

[Playing Crisis Core]
Eeeek! I'm en route to Modeoheim following the helicopter crash... and it's Cloud! 🤩

Tyskie, Pedigree & Doom 🍻 with Pete 🎤🎸
Ben

@anothab
