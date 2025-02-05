Corkscrew

Always remember, most people are spending money they can't afford to, on shit they don't need, to impress people they don't like. Life has become a pageantry of vanity. Stay humble. Practice gratitude. There are plenty of people out there who would swap places with you in a heartbeat.



What a comedy of errors! Fancied cracking this 2019 bottle of Clos Montblanc Xipella, so I peels off the foil to find a cork. Wait, do I even have a corkscrew? Can't see one in the drawer. Google, how can I open it? Use a screw and claw hammer. Lol, okay? No, that didn't work - just fucked the cork. Right, I know I have a corkscrew on a swiss army knife that Rob Lowe gave me when I was in Y6 at Mill Hill... so let's go find that out my memories box. Fuck sake, okay, right. Aaaand it's not working, the cork is even more fucked. Knock on the neighbours - excuse me, you got a corkscrew? No? Mint. Try ring Pete, no answer. Message TJ - not even such a man of culture has a corkscrew! Chance it, bowl around the local papershop at 21:35 at night... whaaat?! They actually have them!? £2.89 on a corkscrew and back home to finally get this bottle open! Struggling to get it to catch since the cork is so fucked from the earlier shithousery... but finally, success! I'm in... aaaand relax... 😂🍷



[Playing Crisis Core: Reunion]

"Yeah! I'm gettin' pumped!" Fuck my life! 🦿 These squats are almost as irksome as dodging 200 lightning strikes in FFX! ⚡ But goddamn it, Aerith will have all of her flower carts! 💐