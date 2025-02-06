Melancholy

Walking up my street and some young lady is struggling to open a can of de-icer. As I approach she really politely asks if I can try to get the lid off for her. Being the macho gentleman that I am, I of course agree to assist. She passes me the can, and I try to get the lid off and somehow manage to completely destroy it in the process 😳 the lady is reassuringly thanking me & saying it's fine, whilst I apologise profusely whilst handing her a can of de-icer and a handful of broken plastic shards 😭😂

Nice little chat with Sammie who popped by my work. A brief visit which also included helping to load a keg of Guinness into her car from Pink 😂🍺🚗

[Watching Narcos S02E09]

Just remembered that when I was talking about this to Matt yesterday, Bill wandered into the room and casually stated that Escobar got extradited to prison in the USA. I was like ffs Bill, you've effectively just ruined the show for me! I've been watching wondering if he's going to be captured or killed... and now you've just told me how it ends for him?! 🤬 Then he goes on his phone and says, actually, it says he was shot in the head along with his bodyguard here... and I'm screaming in my head SHUT THE FUCK UP SPOILING IT FOR ME!

[Listening to Doechii: Denial is a River]

This music video is giving Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Swear I just saw Jazzy Jeff get thrown out the door by Uncle Phil... 🤔

Tonight's agenda is polishing off the remainder of this red wine & also polishing off the remainder of FFVII Crisis Core! 🍷🎮

[Playing Crisis Core: Reunion]

That concludes things here. Damn Zack, you were a real one. Fuck man, poor Aerith waiting for someone to return who is never coming back. Potentially driven more by my affinity for FFVII, I have thoroughly enjoyed this prequel and my foray into the life and affairs of Zack Fair. It built beautifully onto my existing understanding and intepretation of events in the wider universe of FFVII, and explored the pasts, motivations, and relationships of a whole panoply of support characters. Really explored the nuance of the bad guys with sincerity and authenticity. Genesis, Sephiroth, the Turks... there is so much more depth than was ever conveyed in the original 1997 FFVII.