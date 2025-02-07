Safe

Today is being spent formalising a Health & Safety Policy for work, with assistance from ChatGPT, since ours is a few years out of date... 🥴😂



Lysh's train back from London has been delayed... typical UK infrastructure! 🚄🙄



Lovely night with Bug telling me all about London and she even bought me some souvenirs back! 🥹 She's ravenously eaten food that she actually likes since most of the meals she had in London were not to her liking... 🍟🍔 We've both played a bit of Minecraft 🎮 then she's danced around the living room to Tik-Tok whilst I was on Procreate doing a sketch of Aiden Clark off SBG 💃🎨🤡 we discovered that 'bbno$' made 'Lalala' as well as 'Two' 😲🎧 then we bowled around the offy at almost 10pm to grab snacks 🍫🍭 Lysh got her outfit complimented by a bloke who was buying a bottle of wine, who was the first person I've heard suffer with dyscalculia 🧮🍷 then after sugar crashing, Bug called it a day at the reasonable hour of 23:30 because she's shattered from such an exhausting week 😴 she was proper looking forward to sleeping in her huge comfy king size bed after what she described as a week of sleeping on "those blue gym mats with a white sheet over it"! 🛏️😬 glad to have her back home safe & sound, and that she's had a good time away! Lvyo Bug! 💛