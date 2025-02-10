Previous
Alfheim by anothab
Photo 5835

Alfheim

Woke up late, on the way to work I get a call off Raj letting me know the Derby branch is having phone issues, and then I arrive at the office to discover that the heating is broken so it's like 2°C indoors! 😴📞🧊 What a time to be alive! 💀🥴
______________________________

Not saying it's cold at work, but I just went for a jimmy and an actual icicle shot out, like some sort of pissile missile. Everyone is wearing their coats indoors; I'm legitimately wearing a scarf and gloves at my desk whilst I work ffs! 🥶
______________________________

[Playing God of War Ragnarok]
Pretty much 10hrs in and only just left Alfheim... 🧊🪓🎮
10th February 2025

Ben

@anothab
1598% complete

