Alfheim

Woke up late, on the way to work I get a call off Raj letting me know the Derby branch is having phone issues, and then I arrive at the office to discover that the heating is broken so it's like 2°C indoors! 😴📞🧊 What a time to be alive! 💀🥴

______________________________



Not saying it's cold at work, but I just went for a jimmy and an actual icicle shot out, like some sort of pissile missile. Everyone is wearing their coats indoors; I'm legitimately wearing a scarf and gloves at my desk whilst I work ffs! 🥶

______________________________



[Playing God of War Ragnarok]

Pretty much 10hrs in and only just left Alfheim... 🧊🪓🎮