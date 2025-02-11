Pedigree

Bug messaging me to ask if I can transfer a fiver into her bank so she can buy a drink from B&M on her card has actually killed me off! 😅 She's out with her mates, just missioning around Biddulph... which tbf is very age appropriate. But at the same time, she just seems so grown up! And I'm trying to figure out when that happened?! 😣

Dragging my ass across to the Moorland catch the Man City vs. Real Madrid match 🍺⚽

Moved down to the Green Star since it's £2.60 a pint rather than £5.30... plus you get a free pint for every 5 you buy! 🥴🍺

Just wanted to be around people. Feel so fucking lonely lately, so isolated. Same four walls, same four faces. Just wanted to break the monotony. Ventured out of my comfort zone, only to end the night frustrated and sat alone because apparently I talk too much. Sorry Dave, I was just trying to be friendly and have a conversation in a pub. "Did you ever work in sales? I can tell. You don't shut up.". We'll try again another day, in another venue, because evidently this ain't the one.

Gotcha, loud and clear 🌹🔕

I fear that six pints were precisely too many & I may regret tonight's decisions in the sadly sobering morning light... 🍺