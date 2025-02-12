RWG

Bug is off school unwell for the first time in a long time 🤮

I had been toying with the idea of joining RWG lately but was deflated with the prospect of having to pay ~£10 on taxi's each week. It just didn't seem financially viable. Then last night, under the spell of alcohol, it dawned on me: walk 💡 It's just shy of 4-miles away, and my standard walking pace is 3.6mph, so I could be back home about an hour after it ends tbf... 🤔💁🏼‍♂️

Must be getting old, because tonight I am livid that they've changed the bottles for Alberto Balsam so you now pay the same price, but the volume is reduced from 350ml to 300ml! 🤬

Been speaking with Ree about Buggo being unwell. She's perked up a bit now but has been struggling to eat all day & has a headache. She was running a fever earlier too, though thankfully it's calmed down now and she's back to a normal temp. My poor little duck - hate her being poorly! Get well soon Bug! 💛

[Playing God of War Ragnarok]

Forgot how gorgeous these games are; having it split across the 9 different realms allows for such a wide variety of terrain, palettes, and atmosphere in the environmental design. Just into Vanaheim after playing in Jotunheim and Alfheim, and once again fascinated at the immersion and uniqueness of the world. Each realm feels fresh and exciting.