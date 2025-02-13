Previous
Golden by anothab
Photo 5838

Golden

Had 2x Shipyards & a Dropkick IPA with Matty at Spoons before he goes off on paternity leave 🍻 then popped around for a Hawkstone IPA & a Butty Bach whilst I catch up with Sammie & Emma at the Golden Cup! 🥰🍻
______________________________

Oh no(ro)! It appears that Ree has caught this dreaded norovirus off Bug! 🤮🙈 I better not catch it over the weekend!
______________________________

[Playing God of War Ragnarok]
Well, fighting the Nidhogg alongside Freya was frustrating! 🎮 Possibly due to the alcohol in my system... or more likely the incessant beeping of this damn smoke alarm!! 😂🥴
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Ben

@anothab
1599% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact