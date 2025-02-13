Golden

Had 2x Shipyards & a Dropkick IPA with Matty at Spoons before he goes off on paternity leave 🍻 then popped around for a Hawkstone IPA & a Butty Bach whilst I catch up with Sammie & Emma at the Golden Cup! 🥰🍻

______________________________



Oh no(ro)! It appears that Ree has caught this dreaded norovirus off Bug! 🤮🙈 I better not catch it over the weekend!

______________________________



[Playing God of War Ragnarok]

Well, fighting the Nidhogg alongside Freya was frustrating! 🎮 Possibly due to the alcohol in my system... or more likely the incessant beeping of this damn smoke alarm!! 😂🥴