Happy Valentines Day... so far I've been served mouldy toast & Bodger Billy has let me know he's not coming sort the back gate this weekend after all! Apparently he hasn't even been paid for the last job he did... 💁🏼‍♂️💔
______________________________

[Watching Narcos S03E07]
It's fucked if Jorge gets left out to dry after practically giving them Miguel on a silver platter.
______________________________

When you're single, checking social media on Valentine's Day can be either rough or a relief... it's truly a dice roll! 🎲
______________________________

Nice to have Bug here, on the mend despite leaving school at lunchtime today because she was feeling sick 😌
______________________________

Dwellers on Minecraft with Bug again 🥰🎮
