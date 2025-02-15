Font

Just woke up. It's 11:48am. What... 🤯🥴

Lysh just smashed her leg up the freezer, then shrugged it off and described her ankle as being "invincible" then "immortal" 😂

Seem to be spending all day on Minecraft again 🫡🎮 I always have a right good chat to Bug whilst we're gaming... yapa yapa yapa! 😂 She's just been telling me she is going Space Cadets all next week during half term because there'll be nobody at home to look after her during the day. Made me think about how simple and carefree my own childhood was. I said to Lysh that sometimes I feel guilty that I don't make plans for her all the time, or sign her up to loads of clubs/activities etc., but then I never really cared for that sort of stuff as a kid & don't feel like I missed out. But then I had lots of siblings to keep me company. She said that she's glad I don't overfill her schedule, because she needs time to decompress too & to be able spend time with her mates etc. 😮‍💨 I often worry that I'm failing as a parent, or that I'm not doing 'enough' where Lysh is concerned, but thankfully she never seems to see it that way! When I was being silly with her earlier and using her mannerisms and reciting memes, Tik-Toks, and other various brainrot phrases, she said to me: "you're my minion Dad - you're just me, in a different font" 🥰🥹

Bug still hasn't fully recovered from norovirus. Her eating this weekend has been so intermittent and sporadic. She's only had two 'meals' today which were cereal and a pizza. She left almost half the pizza too. She's had a few snacks here and there, but was eating some Flipz earlier and said she felt sick from them. Just taken her up to bed earlier than usual because she's exhausted. Hate feeling helpless to make her feel immediately better!!

Just lay here thinking about how sometimes I really romanticise the idea of being in a relationship. Of having someone who truly cares about me & prioritises me. Someone who appreciates me & understands me. Someone who loves me deeply & thoroughly. Someone I can build a life with, make memories with, and grow old with. Someone who makes me feel like I'm enough. Something so simple, yet elusive. And then I had to laugh at the realisation that my own priority will always be Lysh anyway. That I should stop worrying about that stuff and just keep focusing on the best thing in my life, the ultimate embodiment of my unconditional love - my amazing daughter. Genuinely, I would choose her over anyone and anything. A world without her is a world I don't want to exist within. A life without her is a life without meaning, without purpose. Forever my alpha and omega. Love you most Bug, thank you for simply being you 💛