Isolate

Woke up at 07:52. Checked Life360, and Lysh has been at Space Cadets since 07:20 😭

______________________________



"How do I effectively communicate to my daughter that she is just a normal kid and not a princess without hurting her feelings?"

When my daughter was 3, she also believed she was a Princess. Then she had a stint where she insisted on being called 'Kevin McCallister' and would re-enact Home Alone constantly. She would go ballistic if you called her anything different (like her actual name, lol). Then she was 'Ash Ketchum' (off Pokemon), and she'd call me 'Brock' and her Mum was 'Misty'. Then we had to call her 'Finn the Human' (off Adventure Time), whereas I was 'Jake the Dog' and her Mum was 'Lady Rainicorn'. She was into cosplay for a while (mainly Runa Yomozuki off Kakegurui/Nezuko off Demon Slayer). If I remind her of this 'anime phase', she cringes hard and tells me to shut up. She announced she was bisexual after seeing it on Roblox and started posting rainbow flags everywhere, despite not even understanding what it meant. It was around this time she was experimenting with pronouns and wanted to be referred to by 'they/them'. She grew out of that too. Then she had her frog phase where she was obsessed with 'cottagecore' and 'fairycore' and the family would call her 'Frog' and she would make videos pretending to fly around the house and garden. She had a couple months saying she was a therian and doing 'quadrobics' after seeing it on YouTube. She's currently identifying as pansexual. I'm just watching for how long this phase lasts before she loses interest. The point I'm getting at, is try not to worry about it. It's normal for kids to explore their identity, to try on different personas, and to find what makes them happy and comfortable. I'm sure the Princess phase will be a fond memory in a few years. I don't challenge how my kid identifies - I let her figure it out herself, with unconditional support, acceptance, and love. No matter what, she's my daughter & I will always be here for her. TL:DR: Your kid is 3yrs old, don't overthink it.

______________________________



Bug's not replied to my messages and her battery has been sat at 95% since I checked at 8am. Either she's not allowed on her phone at Space Cadets, or she's sleeping... 📵😴

______________________________



[Lecture #1: Brandon Sanderson on Writing Science Fiction and Fantasy]

For when you hit a rut and need to get motivated; throw yourself into different environments to stimulate your creativity 🧠 Though fucking terrifying to hear Sanderson state he was unpublished and getting rejected whilst he already had 12 novels written! 🤯 Consistency is key; wish I had 8hrs a day to write like this guy! 😂 I'm definitely more of an Architect writer than a Discovery writer... really need to get back into my writing. I have stories I want to share with the world! ✍🏼

______________________________



Popped down Forresters for a couple with Pete since I'm likely not going to be seeing him for the remainder of the week after today ☮💙 on the amber ale, cheeky Rev James... when did that happen? I have readily transitioned from drinking lager to ale 🍻😅

______________________________



"I've got all the SMS finesse of a bic one razor." (Peace Carnage whilst arranging for Nicole to come join us for a bit) 🍺

______________________________



On principle, I don't lend friends money. I'll give them money if needed, but never lend. It's the precedent.

______________________________



Little thrash on God of War before bed 😁🎮