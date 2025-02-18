Plot

"Stop punishing and making the majority group feel bad about things they aren’t actually doing? Wouldn’t it be better to punish people who actually do wrong"

On this, I've been reading F*ck Whales by Maddox, which despite it's very unconventional approach to some unusual topics, actually makes some really valid points. One of them relates to this. In the chapter "Fuck Abstraction", he talks about how society has moved from holding people individually accountable, to abstract targets like "the war on drugs" and "rape culture" etc, things that can never actually be "won" or "overcome" as their is no actual tangible outcome, no metric to gauge success against. I agree with your point; we should stop generalising and return to holding individuals accountable for their actions. For example, no, it's not "rape culture's" fault that females are getting raped on college campuses, it's the rapists fault. By saying "rape culture", it almost absolves the rapist of blame - after all, it's not really their fault they raped someone, it could just as easily been anyone of us men committing the rape, because "rape culture" is so pervasive. How about we stop blaming "rape culture" which implies all men are potential rapists, and instead return to blaming the actual rapists.

Why is it that pretty much every criminal in Stoke-on-Trent is "of no fixed address" and only gets a suspended sentence?

Today's good deed has been putting the neighbours bin out (and pile of bin bags from beside it). I'm beginning to wonder if they moved out at the weekend in all honesty, because it's been silent as a grave since Sunday and I've not seen anyone coming or going... then again, maybe they've just gone away for the half term! 😅🤨

RIP, Fitbit. No more obsessing over step counts, sleep quality & calorie deficits anymore ig 🪦

[Lecture #2: Plot Part 1 — Brandon Sanderson on Writing Science Fiction and Fantasy]

Watching these lectures is really making me muse deeply over the outlining of my novel and prompting me to really consider what revisions are required in my next draft 🤔 A novel is comprised of plot, setting, and characters; obviously I have all these taken care of (to a degree). However, deep diving into plot structure raises a few observations. A typical plot begins with promises, is followed by progress, and ends with payoff. The promises should cover tone, character arcs, and story arcs. The progress should have appropriate pacing, moving the reader toward the delivery of the promises you made at the outset (without too many distractions/subplots). And the payoff can either deliver on those promises, or hit the reader with a plot twist instead. Common plot twists include overdelivering through a plot expansion, substituting in an alternate promise delivery, or breaking your promises intentionally. I am mindful that some of my character arcs may lack payoff, and some of my payoffs likely do not have sufficiently clear promises, meaning they'll likely fall flat. I do also think that I need to add a prologue as a cold open to ensure the tone is correctly promised from the beginning... 🤨🧐 I guess there is much work to be done... which also kinda makes me want to just put Lightfade aside and start on a new book entirely! 💀😂

Fleeting visit off Pete for a Nescafe Caramel on his way to see Anne-Marie ☕☮️

Couple of hours on God of War before bed I reckon 🎮☕🍪