Renegade

Good deed of the day; as I was cutting across the BP forecourt, an elderly bloke with a crutch was struggling to open his car door whilst carrying his Greggs order, so I held his coffee for him whilst he faffed about getting in 😁☕

______________________________



Managed to get my Fitbit working again before work. Had a ballache trying to bluetooth pair it back to my phone when it's screen no longer works, but I managed. However, I get to work this morning and now notice that the battery has apparently dropped from 76% to 27% during my commute, so yeah. Perhaps not the success story I'd envisioned! 🔋

______________________________



[Watching Cobra Kai S06E07]

Yikes, some of this writing is utter cringe! 💩

______________________________



Can't believe that upon arriving in Newcastle, the only place I can find that is open to grab something to eat hastily is Maccies! 🍔🍟

______________________________



Been a great first attendance at Renegades ✍🏼 as I first entered the boozer, I bumped into Jase Gibbo from back at BK which was a real blast from the past! 🤯 Then after I had ordered a White Wolf Pale Ale and got situated in the back room with the rest of the group, I got chatting with Dave and Frazer who both seemed friendly and welcoming. The meeting itself was both interesting and insightful. Four of the group (Kim(?), Dave, Tim and Frazer) read out examples of their writing, and the rest of the group offered constructive feedback and critique. Some feedback was relatively obvious such as issues with consistency or proofreading faults (punctuation/grammar), whereas others included a deeper observation of historical accuracy, word choice, verbosity, POV's or correct tense. During the mid-session break I grabbed a pint of 'Touch Of Frost American Pale Ale' 🍺 and when it came time to depart for the day, I stuck around for a little while and had a chat with Duncan about the fantasy trilogy he's been working on 📚 Thoroughly enjoyed tonight and will certainly be back again next week! 😁

______________________________



After an admittedly tiring walk back from Newcastle, mostly spent messaging Bug, I swerved in the Green Star for a swift Black Sheep Ale before last orders 🍺 Also bumped into another familiar face, that being Watko who I've not seen in a few months since he stopped drinking down Forresters. Amusingly he was sat with Dave, Steve, and a couple other chaps having a chinwag... ironic after last time I was here, Dave was bitching that he couldn't enjoy the music because I was talking too much! 😂🙄

______________________________



Finishing the night off by watching Don't Trust Hannah react to the Game of Thrones S8 finale with a few snacks before bed 📺🍫🍪