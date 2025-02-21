Gemini

It's going to be a long day... 🥱 ...with nobody but myself to blame! 🫠

______________________________



"Starting in April 2025, customers with a typical Severn Trent unmetered bill for combined water and wastewater services will see an increase of around £11.75 per month." Are they taking the piss? My bill was £32 a month in 2021; this increase would mean my bill for this year will be ~£60 a month. So practically double what I was paying 4yrs ago... 🤨🤬

______________________________



Typically in my experience: Abusive men murder women. Abusive women make men murder themselves.

______________________________



Think Lysh is looking forward to babysitting Tommy with me tomorrow night 💛😍

______________________________



Lysh has hijacked Procreate off me, so I'm back to using AI for a bit. This time it's Gemini to generate visuals of settings and stuff from my novel. It's really feeling like it's all coming together now tbh! ✍🏼🎨

______________________________



Bug was curling up and dozing off on the sofa (after I'd asked her a few times recently if she was ready for bed and been told no), so I say c'mon let's get you upstairs now before you get too comfy and don't want to move. She doesn't respond, just lies there silently. I say c'mon now a little more forcefully and again, silence. So I place my hand on her shoulder and rock her... and that's it, she goes off on one about not liking being touched 🫡 So, I point out that if she hadn't ignored me, then I wouldn't have felt it necessary to check she wasn't actually asleep by touching her arm. "Oh, so just because I didn't reply means I'm ignoring you?" YES. 100%. That is literally the textbook definition, Lysh! Aaaaand off she goes, storming upstairs to slam her bedroom door as I call up after her to say goodnight! 😂🙃