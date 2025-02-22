Tom

Lysh woke up at like half-8 and came downstairs to rewatch Arcane 📺😅 I on the other hand, woke up a couple hours later! 😴

Billy isn't coming again today cause he's still not been paid by my landlady... 🥴

One thing I will never understand about the younger generation, is how due to ADHD/hyperfixation etc., they can listen to the exact same audio loops on repeat for ages whilst editing videos or researching trends on socials... and not be driven mad! 😵‍💫

Typical domestic duties & Minecraft with Bug is the agenda 🧹🧽🧺🎮

Had a lovely night babysitting Thomas with Lysh whilst Sammie & Lance went the theatre 🎭 He's so damn cute despite biting me, pulling my beard, and slobbering all over my leg! 😂 He is obsessed with Dog of Wisdom (which is mental) and he also loves Miss Rachel 📺😅 He's been an airplane, a rocketman, and a rapper 🚀 I've changed his nappy, fed him some milk, and got him to sleep (without even needing white noise which is his usual thing). I'd say it's been a successful night of reminding myself how good at parenting I am 👶🏼🥰

It's like half-1 in the morning and I'm still sat here on Gemini generating images of locations from my novel, Lightfade... 🥴😅 Lysh had a shower at like 11pm after Tommy went home and then has been in her room ever since (aside from popping down in full Runa cosplay to learn how to fasten a tie, which she'd stolen out my wardrobe 🤨😂)...

