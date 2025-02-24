Sign up
Andy
First time attending Andy's Man Club down the Vale 👌🏼☕ Being told "you've been my medicine tonight" at the end by a bloke going through a rough patch lowkey choked me up! 🥺
Totally forgot that my passport expires in May! Fuck sake! I definitely need to get that sorted tomorrow - I'm supposed to be going Amsterdam in just over a month on a stag do! 🛂🦌
After a lot of back and forth with Sammie, we finally settle on a summer holiday that we like the look of... and boom! TUI goes down for maintenance midway through booking it! 😭🥴
24th February 2025
365 Project
