Passport

Waking up to confirmation that Sammie has booked the holiday whilst I was sleeping is the one! 😎πŸ₯° Discovering it's Β£1,300 cheaper than I thought... even fucking better!! πŸ€‘πŸ’―

Right, so. I've booked in for a trim at Barnet's on lunch so that I don't look like an absolute scruff on my new passport for the next decade πŸ’ˆ I've also checked in the photo booth at the back of Potteries en route to work, and it's now Β£10 to get the photos done?! Are they high?!! I'll be doing my own, thanks! πŸ₯΄

Got home from work and worked on Lightfade for a bit ✍🏼 Watched a bit of YouTube and ate some beans on toast πŸ“ΊπŸž then had a little overdue catch up with Moz about Pokemon and health πŸ“±πŸ©Ί And now I'm waiting for Pete to get here for a brewski β˜• then the plan is to head down the Green Star for a brief beer - but genuinely, just a quick one! Nothing excessive, I've got stuff to do tomorrow & don't want to feel rough! 🍺

Not too bad, just 3x Tyskie's after the pub and then back home for bed at 1am! πŸ™πŸΌ