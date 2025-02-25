Passport

Waking up to confirmation that Sammie has booked the holiday whilst I was sleeping is the one! 😎🥰 Discovering it's £1,300 cheaper than I thought... even fucking better!! 🤑💯

______________________________



Right, so. I've booked in for a trim at Barnet's on lunch so that I don't look like an absolute scruff on my new passport for the next decade 💈 I've also checked in the photo booth at the back of Potteries en route to work, and it's now £10 to get the photos done?! Are they high?!! I'll be doing my own, thanks! 🥴

______________________________



Got home from work and worked on Lightfade for a bit ✍🏼 Watched a bit of YouTube and ate some beans on toast 📺🍞 then had a little overdue catch up with Moz about Pokemon and health 📱🩺 And now I'm waiting for Pete to get here for a brewski ☕ then the plan is to head down the Green Star for a brief beer - but genuinely, just a quick one! Nothing excessive, I've got stuff to do tomorrow & don't want to feel rough! 🍺

______________________________



Not too bad, just 3x Tyskie's after the pub and then back home for bed at 1am! 🙏🏼