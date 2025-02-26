Rens

Had to spend part of my lunch break going to WH Smiths to get this old passport sent off. What kind of shithousery is this, right - so, I'm paying for First Class Signed For delivery, which obviously means the recipient has to sign to say they've received it, right? So, riddle me this. The staff member takes the letter off me, tries post it through the letterbox thing they have, and says: "It will have to go as a large letter because it doesn't fit through." I'm like, hold on a minute, it's not being posted through a letterbox anyway, it's being signed for? They reply "yeah, but it still has to be charged as a large letter..." 🙄 Absolute piss take tbh! 😂 Anyyyyway, we move. Now it's just squeaky bum time until the new one arrives, hopefully sooner rather than later! 🛂

After last weeks fuckery when I couldn't find anywhere for a quick munch up 'Castle besides Maccies, I made the conscious decision this week to go prepared. I had a banana and a pack of Roysters to eat en route, then really fancied a Meat & Potato Pie as my main! 🥧 Thankfully, the shop just by Basford Doctors sells them (even if the shopkeeper locked the door just as I tried to enter, and I had to knock on to get her to let me in! 😅)... Pie acquired! 😋

Nice to have a brief catch up with Moz in Queens Gardens (featuring a cheeky PoGo trade!) before I headed around to Bridge St Ale House for RWG! 🤳🏼

Another good couple hours with the Renegades! ✍🏼 This week we had readings from Barry (Troy), Nic (Portrait), Malcolm (Lisbon), and Fraser (Denneth). I'm really enjoying these sessions and hearing critique and feedback that I can incorporate into my own work. It's also nice feeling part of something exclusive. The venue is great, I'd never been Bridge Street Ale House until last week, but I adore the whole aesthetic and vibe here. Really warm and homely yet also very rustic and indie. Also helps that Phil behind the bar is such a nice bloke too. They switch out the hand pump ales regularly, so this week I had a Wild Bill Hiccup and then a strong IPA 🍺 Looking forward to next week already - think I'll be coming here for the foreseeable as a member of Rens! 🥰

Had a walk back from Castle to Hanley Tesco Extra to grab some shopping. I forgot how different the vibe is late at night in supermarkets. I remember when they used to be 24hr (pre-Covid) and I'd come in the early hours sometimes, and be the only person in the store. Wild. It's a stark enough contrast at 22:30 compared to when I typically go straight after work; so much calmer and relaxed thanks to less people and queues. The only drawback was having to go through self-checkout with a trolley since there were no cashiers on the tills this late at night! 🛒😅