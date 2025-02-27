Gluttony

What?? Pfft! Shut up! Definitely wasn't me crying at the end of Cobra Kai, what you talking about?! Oof. Right in the feels! 🥺😭

______________________________



Finished work and popped round Spoons with Pete ☮ Couple scoops for me 🍻 and unlimited coffee refills for him ☕

______________________________



After Spoons we went Bon Pan for some scran. Whilst there I bumped into Matty Downs which was ironic considering I'd just been messaging his sister Lorna when we were in Spoons! 😂 Then, I have utterly fucking decimated myself like usual... 💀😵 I have no self restraint at this place, whack it all on the plate and go back for seconds, and thirds too... 😂 we walked back home afterwards which will have helped it settle somewhat (and burned a tiny % of it back off) but make no mistake, definitely not in calorie deficit today! 🚶🏼‍♂️🤮

______________________________



[Watching Boardwalk Empire]

Started watching this, it's been on my watchlist for a while and there isn't an astronomical number of episodes to catch up on. I was trying to figure out where I recognised Jimmy from, when the penny dropped... Dawson's Creek! It's fucking Henry!