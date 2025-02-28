Astrology

Some roadman type just walked past me on the phone, and I heard him say; "Bruv I'll bang all your mates, if you want?" Been wondering about it for the last 5-mins. What a bizarre thing to say! Who was he talking too? Still unsure whether it was a threat or an offer! 🤔😂

"We’ve received your old passport." Good. Now send me my new one! 😅🙏🏼

Reddit confused me with something about having 3x star signs: sun, moon, and rising... ☀️🌛 Now I've spent far too long reading into Astrology and looking into my Astrological Birth Chart! 😵‍💫😅

Another Friday night with Lysh involving The Hollow on Netflix 📺 Tik-Tok binges 🤳🏼 late night Minecraft 🎮 and using AI to visually represent Lightfade! ✍🏼

Lysh crashed out on the sofa playing Minecraft. I got my PureBDcraft add-on installed and working then sorted everything ready for bed. But as usual, I struggled to wake her up, but knew she'd go intercontinental ballistic if I left her downstairs alone overnight. Eventually I manage rouse her from the deep slumber, then got humbled when she started wrestling me to get back onto the sofa and it was like a rugby huddle! We were only play fighting, but dang, she got strong! 🫣😂