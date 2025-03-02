Check

Every bbno$ track is actually a bop! "That's a check, check, check!"

Spent a couple hours on Minecraft with Bug 🎮 then got sorted and headed out for a bit. As we left the house, I took the opportunity to have a peek through next doors letterbox because I needed to know for definite one way or the other... and as suspected, the house is empty! Totally barren! They've legit moved out?! No furniture or anything in there - wild. Didn't even say goodbye after living next door for absolute years. And I suspect Scott has probably come back and stole his own bin (that I'd been worrying about) since he used to always mention that he'd paid extra for one of the higher capacity ones! 🗑️😂

Been across Starbucks with Bug this afternoon. In classic fashion, I wanted an Iced Pistachio Latte... aaand they're out of pistachio, because of course they are! Never have in the drinks I ask for... 🥴 Lysh got her Strawberry Acai though, so at least that's one satisfied customer! 🍓 Been back down Burslem Park together this afternoon to enjoy the sunshine during England's free summer trial ☀️ then came back home just in time for Lysh to have some tea before she needed get ready to go home. Love you Bug! 💛

Made myself a pizza and watched an episode of Boardwalk Empire 🍕📺 then been doing some Lightfade AI concepts again ✍🏼🎨

Ordered myself some new trousers off SHEIN. The "estimated discount" with the pricing is absolute shithousery; put it in your basket, go to checkout, boom - the price has doubled! 🤬🤯

Been having a long overdue digital cleanup; my SSD is on it's arse and I hoard way too many old redundant files "just in case"... 💻😂