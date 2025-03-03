Mark

Pete pinged me a message this morning and mentioned that he'd seen my neighbour park up outside last night and it's made me feel some type of way tbh... 😒 Scott had been my neighbour for like 5yrs. When him and Claire first moved in, it was just the two of them with their dogs, but over the last half decade living next door they've had a couple of kids, Bella and Daisy. We had a good neighbourly relationship (or so I thought?). We were always cordial with each other, always exchanged small talk and spoke to each others kids on the doorstep, gave each other Christmas cards etc. Put each others bins out... ffs! 😂 We'd lend each other tools, he'd give me & Lysh lifts on occasion, I'd nip the shop for them sometimes, I've even sat and had a beer with Scott on the doorstep before in the summer etc. Don't get me wrong, it wasn't always smooth sailing. Hearing the dog barking every time they went out, or the incessant shouting and swearing at the kids through the walls, or the winging of shitty nappies out the upstairs window into the front garden, and throwing plates of food into the street, loading my bin up with their bags of rubbish... I won't miss some of it to be honest. But I never spoke to him about any of that - despite moaning to other people on occasion. I left him to it because we had a mutual understanding; he never spoke to me about Lysh being noisy at all hours of the day over the weekends either (unlike Belfield's Nan who would always knock on with her noise complaints if I so much as breathed too loud). Me and Scott were both live and let live. And now he's moved out. Just gone, like that. Without even saying goodbye. And I likely shouldn't care so much, he was just a neighbour at the end of the day... but it just speaks to a deeper, more profound observation: that 99% of relationships in my life are so shallow and superficial, that I don't even deserve to a simple 'goodbye' when it's over. People just fuck off out my life. And that is a fucking bitter pill to swallow.

______________________________



"Your passport application has been approved. Your new passport is being printed. We’ll let you know when it’s ready to dispatch." 🙌🏼

______________________________



[Watching Boardwalk Empire]

Pearl... 😔💔

______________________________



Spending years perfecting a manuscript only for it to get lost in an over-saturated market of AI generated trash and self-published low quality slop is a peak fear.

______________________________



Another productive night down the Vale attending Andy's Man Club ranting about next door and their missing fucking bin! 🤬😂 There are some absolutely top blokes down there, and it really just feels good to be a part of something so meaningful and productive. We are all there to be honest, vulnerable, and accountable. And that raw emotion is contagious. Hearing other men owning their shit, articulating their concerns, their frustrations, and their failings: it's liberating. It makes you realise that you're just human, like everyone else. We all fuck up, we all have worries and make mistakes. Nobody is living the perfect life. It's reassuring, it's calming. And speaking in a group where people actually sit and listen, even if you are just ranting and rambling; it affords the opportunity to process the emotion, to clear your conscience, and to feel heard. To draw a line under it and move past it into a new week. To feel seen and accepted. To have your trials and tribulations acknowledged, so you don't just feel like nobody gives a fuck - because for once, you accept that people do actually care about your well being, and your mental health. People do want the best for you and to help you dust off your shoulders, and find a productive way forward. To finally accept that you are not alone with your struggles is massive. To realise that you can make such a positive difference to somebody else, just by simply participating in a talking group - by listening to them in complete silence whilst they unburden themselves - it gives you a sense of value that it's hard to find elsewhere. So thank you Andys Man Club, after just two sessions, your magic is already starting to work on me. Have a great week everyone, enjoy the sunshine and daffodils, and I already look forward to seeing you next Monday. #itsokaytotalk

______________________________



Just rang Pete to check in and have a quick catch-up 📞 and then he pops around to drop off a bag of broken biscuits because I was on about them to him lately. What a thoughtful gift! 🍪🥹

______________________________



What a sorry excuse for a "variety" bag of broken biscuits! 🤨 It's all just Morning Coffee and Rich Tea Fingers! 😂🍪

______________________________



Finished sorting out my digital filing into some semblance of proper structure 📂 Now I just need to actually go through and start clearing out all the old shit I've amassed over the last two decades! 💩🗑️