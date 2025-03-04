Resus

Received a text back off Scott finally. He confirmed what I had already suspected... he is selling his house next door and has taken his Kingsize Bin with him to his new property! 🙄👋🏼

Passport is allegedly en route 🛂 and I've had a flying visit off Embem at work to pick up her health snacks 🥰 now to grill OGI about this server price and spec! 🤓

Whilst walking home from work, I take out my phone and see five missed calls off my sister, Stace. Panic immediately kicks in and the alarms bells start ringing as I see a message staring back at me: "Ring me asap". I quickly return her call and I'm met with the concerning news that my Mum is being blue-lighted to hospital with suspected sepsis. The ambulance staff are struggling to get my Mum onto the stretcher in the background and Stace sound audibly worried. I am told that it has been impossible to awaken my Mum since lunchtime but she's drifting in and out of wakefulness now as they try to prepare her for the journey to the hospital. Definitely not news you want to receive any day of the week! 😧

Popped up the hospital to visit my Mum in resus. Hate seeing her in here, but she looks better than I'd feared, so that has put me at ease a little. Grateful that I got to speak with her briefly between her drifting in and out of wakefulness too ❤ Being crouched beside a hospital bed, holding a loved one's hand and imagining a world without them in it is heavy. It really does drive home the fragility of life and how much we take it for granted. I also had a catchup with Stace who was also up the hospital. We left around 10pm as Mum was fast asleep, but I hated leaving, hated the thought of her waking up alone in a hospital without any familiar faces around her for comfort. As we left I kissed her on the forehead and told her I loved her. Get well soon, Mum 💐😔

Stace dropped me off at the Green Star so I could have a couple drinks to calm my mind 🍻 Pete popped across for emotional support and stuck to the non-alcoholic beverages. Just to add to the days heartache, a bloke at the bar recognised me as being 'Samantha Edmonson's best friend'. Not anymore, pal... 😞

At least my day ends with some light amusement before bed. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is free on PS+ already, just 4-months after launch. Wild. It's almost as though gamers are fed up with DEI being shoved down their throats! 😬

