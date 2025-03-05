Relief

My Mum has been moved from resus, to Majors, and now onto the Acute Medical Unit (AMU), 232/10 whilst they await a medical bay to be available 🏥 Looks like she's going to be staying in a while until her oxygen is sorted; her SpO2 dropped to 87% earlier! 😔 At least they have open Visiting Hours on the AMU so I can pop up later without having to worry about the time too much. She also remembers me kissing her forehead before I left last night when I thought she was fast asleep 🥰 Get well soon, Mum! ❤

______________________________



Hugely grateful to work for allowing me to leave at 4pm to visit my Mum up the hospital 🙏🏼 I quickly grabbed some food from Poundbakery & had a nice stroll to Royal Stoke in this rare sunshine 🥧🌞 Had a good natter with my Mum who was looking much better than last time I saw her 🥺 Stace joined us around half-5 along with some chippy chips & gravy to accompany the meat & potato pies I'd grabbed on the way myself 🍟 We all had a good laugh and I was super relieved that my Mum was in such high spirits before I left. Trying to be optimistic that she's on the mend and her numbers are moving in the right direction! Love you, Mum! 🥰

______________________________



I left the hospital at 18:40 and had to haul ass to get to Bridge Street Ale House for Rens at 7pm - literally got there on the stroke of the hour! 😩 It's been another good session this week ✍🏼 I enjoyed a nice Three Tuns 5% IPA and a Little Critters Shire Horse Bitter 🍻 There were readings from Duncan, Frazer, Tim, Malcolm and Ed and I feel like I'm gradually becoming a recognised member of the group... maybe! 📚😁

______________________________



Had a nice long walk back from Newcastle and just arrived at the Green Star in time for a couple pints with Watko before last orders 🍻 My legs are not going to be my friend tomorrow since I'm going to be over 26k steps by the end of the day! 😅🚶🏼‍♂️

______________________________



Arriving home to find my new shiny UK Passport waiting on the doormat has been a very welcome end to the day! 🙌🏼 now to eat this pie & these white chocolate chip cookies that I'd intended to eat earlier but never got around to! 🥧🍪